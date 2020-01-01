Antonio Habas: ATK Mohun Bagan are not a counter-attacking team

ATK Mohun Bagan's winning run came to an end in their fourth game of the season...

Jamshedpur picked up their first win of the season and denied their fourth consecutive victory with a 2-1 display at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Monday.

Nerijus Valskis scored a brace for Jamshedpur while ATK Mohun Bagan cut short the deficit with a goal from Roy Krishna.

ATK Mohun head coach Antonio Habas admitted concern about his team conceding goals from the set-pieces. Habas mentioned that his side had only conceded once from the set-piece in the previous season but they have done it twice already in the ongoing edition.

"In last season we conceded one goal (from set-piece), this season (we have let in) two in one match. We have to improve in training," Antonio Habas said after the game.

ATK Mohun Bagan have been accused of playing a bit too defensively in games but Habas disagreed when it was suggested that his team didn't do well because they couldn't counter attack.

"Today it was not possible to counter attack because the opposition played a lot of long balls. I don't understand when people say that we play counter-attack. It is a fantastic lie."

