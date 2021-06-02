Ati-Zigi and Femeyeh join Ghana camp as Akonnor hands three late call-ups

The St. Gallen goalkeeper and the Orenburg forward have been drafted into the Black Stars set-up in Cape Coast

Switzerland-based goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Russia-based striker Joel Fameyeh have been handed late Ghana call-ups for their upcoming friendlies against Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire later this month.

Bechem United ace Moro Ibrahim has also been invited.

The trio have already linked up with the rest of the Black Stars squad who opened camp in Cape Coast on Friday.

“Black Stars Head Coach C.K Akonnor has called up Lawrence Ati Zigi, Joel Fameyeh and Moro Salifu for next week’s International friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast,” the Ghana Football Association has announced on its official website .

“The trio who were originally not part of the team are in Cape Coast training with the rest of the squad for the International matches scheduled for June 8 and 12 respectively.

“Ati Zigi who had a brilliant season with St. Gallen in the Swiss Super League comes in to replace Richard Ofori. Fameyeh, a former player of Asokwa Deportivo scored 12 goals and made 5 assists for FC Orenburg in their quick promotion back to the Russian Premier League.

“Bechem United’s Moro Salifu has been in and out of the team as he missed out on the final squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March this year.”

Ati-Zigi returns to national duty for the first time since being involved in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games against Sudan last year. He was ever-present for St. Gallen in the Swiss elite division last year where he made 35 appearances as first-choice goalkeeper.

Fameyeh, meanwhile, has been handed his maiden call to Ghana’s A team, having featured for the B side in the past. In the Russian second tier last season, he made 35 appearances including 25 starts and scored 12 times to help Orenburg qualify for the top division.

Salifu make a prompt return after making the preliminary team for the Afcon qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in March.

Ghana are set to travel away to face Morocco on June 8 and return to host Cote d’Ivoire four days later, the games part of preparations for commencement of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in September.