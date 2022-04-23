'At some point you have to move on' - Verratti doesn't understand fan boos after PSG clinch title

Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti admits he was taken aback by the jeers that accompanied the club's Ligue 1 title triumph on Saturday.

A 1-1 draw against Lens was good enough to seal victory for PSG with four games to spare, regaining the crown they relinquished to Lille in 2020-21.

But despite this latest success, boos could be heard around Parc des Princes as fans voiced their apparent frustration with the team.

What did Verratti think of the critics?

"The fans who did not celebrate? It's something I don't understand," the Italian told Canal+ after the game. "It's football, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. We are normal people, we can have failures. But the 10th title is important.

"It's beautiful. When we are footballers, we dream of this.

"It's my eighth championship title, it's something I would never have imagined. It's never easy [to be champion]. We work hard to be here, and today we are happy.

"We didn't win the Champions League, but there is only one club that wins it every year. We hope to do it next year. We [the players] are the first to want to win it all. I know they were disappointed for Madrid, but at some point you have to move on.

"[The fans] have to know that we give everything on the football field. With this title, we enter the history of the club."

The bigger picture

PSG have maintained a stranglehold on Ligue 1 since Qatar Sports Investments' (QSI) takeover of the club in 2011.

The club has lifted eight of the last 10 titles, with only Monaco (2016-17) and Lille managing to interrupt their run of success domestically.

Article continues below

Despite that dominance, however, PSG's failure to break out on the European stage has caused no little frustration, with March's Champions League last-16 exit against Real Madrid in particular provoking the wrath of fans.

Five different coaches have tried and failed to bring the Champions League to the French capital in the last 10 years, with Thomas Tuchel coming close in 2020 as he took PSG to the final against eventual champions Bayern Munich.

Further reading