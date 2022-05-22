Aston Villa goalkeeper Olsen ‘attacked’ in Manchester City pitch invasion amid Premier League title celebrations

Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was “attacked” amid a pitch invasion by Manchester City supporters as they celebrated winning the Premier League title, Steven Gerrard revealed, with the champions of England vowing to take action.

The Citizens summoned up the spirit of Sergio Aguero from 10 years ago as they battled back from falling two goals down to claim another domestic crown in a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Villans, with fans spilling onto the pitch at the end of an action-packed afternoon.

Once again, following incidents in recent fixtures involving Nottingham Forest and Everton, some of those taking to the field took their celebrations too far, with Swedish keeper Olsen caught up in those invading the Etihad Stadium playing surface.

What happened to Robin Olsen?

Villans boss Gerrard told reporters afterwards when asked if his players had made it safely off the field: “No is the answer to that. My goalkeeper was attacked and I think those questions should go to Pep and Manchester City. We'll go and check if he's OK now.”

Shocking footage has emerged of Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen being assaulted numerous times whilst leaving the Etihad pitch. pic.twitter.com/yG0XIOAacs — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022

Will Man City ban those involved?

Getty

Man City, as they toasted a fourth Premier League crown in the space of five years, were quick to condemn the actions of supporters and have promised to ban those involved from attending a game again.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Manchester City would like to sincerely apologise to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was assaulted after the final whistle at today’s match when fans entered the pitch.

“The club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban.”

What else happened in Man City pitch invasion?

Villa threatened to spoil City’s big day when Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho fired them into a 2-0 lead.

Article continues below

Pep Guardiola got more big decisions right though, and saw substitute Ilkay Gundogan net twice either side of an effort from Rodri to see his team over the line.

Supporters could not help themselves from flooding the pitch at the final whistle, with the goal posts broken. It took several minutes for City to get the pitch cleared so that a trophy lift could be completed.

Further reading