Assombalonga scores his first goal of the season in Middlesbrough’s draw with Luton Town

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international scored and missed a penalty in an entertaining 3-3 draw on Friday

Britt Assombalonga scored his first goal of the season in ’s 3-3 draw with Luton Town in the opening match of the EFL Championship on Friday.

The Smoggies got off to a flying start at Kenilworth Road with Ashley Fletcher opening the scoring for the visitors in the seventh minute.

Sonny Bradley levelled for Luton 10 minutes later before Martin Cranie gave the Hatters the lead in the 24th minute.

Assombalonga then equalised for Jonathan Woodgate’s men in the 38th minute, firing a shot that slipped through goalkeeper Simon Sluga’s hands and into the back of the net.

Lewis Wing then gave 'Boro the lead in the 68th minute and Assombalonga then had a chance to put the game to bed with a penalty which he fired high and wide.



The penalty miss proved costly when the Hatters drew level through James Collins with five minutes left to play.

A point from a thrilling opening day contest #UTB pic.twitter.com/tHJmuELk4s — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) August 2, 2019

Assombalonga played a full 90 minutes while Anglo-Nigerian Marc Bola was an unused substitute.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international will hope to continue his scoring form when Middlesbrough take on in their next league game on August 10.