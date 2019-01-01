AFC Asian Cup 2019: Udanta Singh - India players are all looking after their bodies

Stephen Constantine's India have been more pro-active in their approach in Asian Cup games and Udanta Singh is pleased with the tactics...

Indian national team winger Udanta Singh believes India should play with a high defensive line so as to maximise their threat on counter-attacks.

In a chat with Goal, the Bengaluru winger shared his thoughts on India's 0-2 defeat to hosts UAE and tagged his team unlucky to end up on the losing side.

"The main problem was that we got chances and from the first minute, we pressed high. Before half-time, they scored and we felt a bit down," Udanta said,

"As a player, every opponent is tough. We came close to scoring but we did not score. We did not have luck, we hit the post twice. We got some great chances, UAE did not get as many chances as we got."

Udanta Singh was a constant nuisance for the opposition from India's right flank and also rattled the bar in the second-half following a neat one-two with Jeje Lalpekhlua inside the box. However, much like the other forwards in the team, the youngster could not find the net.

He talked up his performance, "I played much better (in the matches) before the first game. I played well against UAE. We have the fittest team. All the players are doing well in their respective clubs. They are all looking after their body. We are looking forward to the games."

India have pressed their opponents high up the field in both their matches so far and this has allowed the attackers to force defenders into errors and initiate breaks, an aspect of the team's tactics that Udanta has taken to.

"I think we should defend with a high line. But the main thing is we should not concede goals. We have to defend well. If we defend in our own half, our counter-attacks will not have an impact on them. We trained hard and we will do our job in the next game."

Without revealing the team's plans for their final Group A game, the 22-year-old added, "It (approach against Bahrain) is simple, we don't play for a draw. We want to win. Every player knows it is a big opportunity for us. We feel like home."

India face Bahrain on January 14 at the Al-Sharjah Stadium.