Asian Cup 2019: Gurpreet Sandhu to captain India against Thailand

The Bengaluru FC custodian will don the captain’s armband in their opening game against the War Elephants…

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will lead India in their Group A opener against Thailand on Sunday at the Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the Asian Cup.

The India number one has played 27 matches for the country and was first given the armband against Puerto Rico on September 3rd 2016 in Mumbai.

India coach Stephen Constantine shall continue with his policy to rotate the captaincy as he had mentioned in his very first press conference after taking charge of the Indian national team for his second stint.

Article continues below

During his brief but successful stint in charge of the Rwanda national team, he had used four separate captains over the course of eight months.

“I have rotated the captain since day one. When you have one captain you get only one voice. But if you have four captains, you get more voices from the team. We have new leaders,” Constantine had stated in November 2018.