Asian Cup 2019: Fixtures, teams, group draw, tickets & complete guide to January games

Goal has all the information you need to know as the 17th edition of the Asian international tournament is nears

The Asian Cup 2019 is due to kick off in January 2019, marking the next major international tournament following the World Cup 2018.

AFC decided the 17th edition of the competition will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will take place from January 5 until February 1.

The host nation gained automatic qualification, and the first draw has taken place with all 24 teams allocated to their groups ahead of the tournament's start next month.

Who are the Asian Cup 2019 hosts?

In 2019 the Asian Cup across eight different stadia in four different cities across the UAE. The eight venues were confirmed in 2015, directly after the last Asian Cup finals.

Each of the venues will stage at least three group stage games and a knockout round tie each. The breakdown of venues and games can be seen in the table below.

Games City Stadium Group stage & Round of 16 Abu Dhabi Al Nahyan Stadium Group stage & Round of 16 Al Ain Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium Group stage & Round of 16 Sharjah Sharjah Stadium Group stage & Round of 16 Dubai Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium Group stage, Round of 16 & Quarter-finals Dubai Al-Maktourn Stadium Group stage, Round of 16, Quarter-finals & Semi-finals Al Ain Hazza bin Zayed Stadium Group stage, Round of 16, Quarter-finals & Semi-finals Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium Group stage, Round of 16, Quarter-finals and Final Abu Dhabi Zayed Sports City Stadium

When does the Asian Cup start?

The Asian Cup kicks off with a game involving host nation United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 5 2019. They will face Bahrain in the first of their group fixtures and will take place at Zayed Sports City Stadium, which will also host the final.

The tournament concludes on February 5 and there is no third-place play-off game. The two semi-finals will be played at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium and Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

Which teams have qualified for Asian Cup 2019?

The draw for the 2019 Asian Cup took place on May 4, 2018 and divided the 24 qualified nations into six groups.

Reigning Asian Cup champions Australia are in a group with Syria, Palestine and Jordan. While Qatar, who host the 2022 World Cup, will face Lebanon, North Korea and Saudi Arabia.

A full list of every team that has qualified and their groups is below.

Group A Group B UAE Australia Thailand Syria India Palestine Bahrain Jordan

Group C Group D South Korea Iran China Iraq Philippines Vietnam Kyrgyzstan Yemen

Group E Group F Saudi Arabia Japan Qatar Uzbekistan Lebanon Oman North Korea Turkmenistan

What are the Asian Cup 2019 fixtures?

The 2019 edition of the Asian Cup starts on January 5 as hosts UAE take on Bahrain in the opening game. Each group then has six games before the top two progress to the last 16 as well at the top three third place nations from all groups.

One of the top games to watch in the tournament takes place during the last group games with Australia taking on Syria in Al Ain, as the Socceroos ended the war-torn Arab nation's chances of competing in the 2018 World Cup.

The last day of the group stage is January 17, with the knockout stage commencing on January 20 - a last 16 will be followed by quarter-finals, semi-final and a final in Abu Dhabi.

Date Fixture Venue Kick-off time (local/UK) Jan 5 UAE v Bahrain Zayed Sports City Stadium (Abu Dhabi) 20:00 / 16:00 Jan 6 Australia v Jordan Hazza bin Zayed Stdm (Al Ain) 15:00 / 11:00 Jan 6 Thailand v India Al Nahyan Stdm (Abu Dhabi) 17:30 / 13:30 Jan 6 Syria v Palestine Sharjah (Abu Dhabi) 20:00 / 16:00 Jan 7 China v Kyrgyzstan Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium (Al Ain) 15:00 / 11:00 Jan 7 South Korea v Philippines Al-Maktoum Stadium (Dubai) 17:30 / 13:30 Jan 7 Iran v Yemen Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium (Abu Dhabi) 20:00 / 16:00 Jan 8 Iraq v Vietnam Zayed Sports City Stadium (Abu Dhabi) 17:30 / 13:30 Jan 8 Saudi Arabia v North Korea Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium (Dubai) 20:00 / 16:00 Jan 9 Japan v Turkmenistan Al Nahyan Stadium (Abu Dhabi) 15:00 / 11:00 Jan 9 Uzbekistan v Oman Sharjah (Abu Dhabi) 17:30 / 13:30 Jan 9 Qatar v Lebanon Hazza bin Zayed Stadium (Al Ain) 20:00 / 16:00 Jan 10 Bahrain v Thailand Al-Maktoum Stadium (Dubai) 15:00 / 11:00 Jan 10 Jordan v Syria Sheikh Khalifa International Staridum (Al Ain) 17:30 / 13:30 Jan-10 India v UAE Zayed Sports City Stadium (Abu Dhabi) 20:00 / 16:00 Jan 11 Palestine v Australia Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium (Dubai) 15:00 / 11:00 Jan 11 Philippines v China Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium (Abu Dhabi) 17:30 / 13:30 Jan 11 Kyrgyzstan v South Korea Hazza bin Zayed Stadium (Al Ain) 20:00 / 16:00 Jan 12 Vietnam v Iran Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium (Abu Dhabi) 15:00 / 11:00 Jan 12 Yemen v Iraq Sharjah (Abu Dhabi) 17:30 / 13:30 Jan 12 Lebanon v Saudi Arabia Al-Maktoum Stadium (Dubai) 20:00 / 16:00 Jan 13 North Korea v Qatar Sheikh Khalifa International Staridum (Al Ain) 15:00 / 11:00 Jan 13 Oman v Japan Zayed Sports City Stadium (Abu Dhabi) 17:30 / 13:30 Jan 13 Turkmenistan v Uzbekistan Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium (Dubai) 20:00 / 16:00 Jan 14 UAE v Thailand Hazza bin Zayed Stadium (Al Ain) 20:00 / 16:00 Jan 14 India v Bahrain Sharjah (Abu Dhabi) 20:00 / 16:00 Jan 15 Australia v Syria Sheikh Khalifa International Staridum (Al Ain) 17:30 / 13:30 Jan 15 Palestine v Jordan Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium (Abu Dhabi) 17:30 / 13:30 Jan 16 South Korea v China Al Nahyan Stadium (Abu Dhabi) 17:30 / 13:30 Jan 16 Kyrgyzstan v Philippines Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium (Dubai) 17:30 / 13:30 Jan 16 Vietnam v Yemen Hazza bin Zayed Stadium (Al Ain) 20:00 / 16:00 Jan 16 Iran v Iraq Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium (Dubai) 20:00 / 16:00 Jan 17 Oman v Turkmenistan Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium (Abu Dhabi) 17:30 / 13:30 Jan 17 Japan v Uzbekistan Sheikh Khalifa International Staridum (Al Ain) 17:30 / 13:30 Jan 17 Saudi Arabia v Qatar Zayed Sports City Stadium (Abu Dhabi) 20:00 / 16:00 Jan 17 Lebanon v North Korea Sharjah (Abu Dhabi) 20:00 / 16:00

How can I buy Asian Cup 2019 tickets?

Early bird tickets for the Asian Cup went on sale on June 28 for corporate tickets. As of yet there hasn't been an official release date for individual tickets, but it is expected that fans will be able to buy individual tickets and packages for multiple matches, just as at the 2018 World Cup.

Most tickets will be sold in advance online, but 'last-minute' tickets for games that have not already sold out will also be available to buy during the tournament at sales centres in the UAE.

Who are the favourites to win Asian Cup 2019?

Japan will go into the tournament as one of favourites after getting to the last 16 in the World Cup 2018 and narrowly missed out on a chance to progress after being defeated by an extra-time goal against Belgium. The final score finished 3-2 despite Japan being 2-0 up just after half-time.

Asian Cup 2015 winners Australia will also be in strong contention to win the tournament, despite them only making it to the group stages of World Cup and the retirement of attacking midfielder Tim Cahill.

Another teams expected to do well are South Korea , who despite not progressing further in the tournament defeated and eliminated Germany in their final game of World Cup 2018. Syria, too, will have high hopes having narrowly missed out on their chance to go to Russia 2018 in a continental play-off defeat.