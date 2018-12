Asian Cup 2019: Bahrain announce their 23-member squad

The Czech coach has announced his final squad for the continental championship next month…

Bahrain have trimmed their squad from 28 to 23 ahead of the Asian Cup 2019 set to be held in UAE next month.

The Red recently played two international friendly matches against Tajikistan on December 20 which they won 5-0 and against Lebanon on December 27 where they registered a 1-0 victory.

Coach Miroslav Soukup chose to leave out 29-year-old defender Mohamed Duaij, Ibrahim Habib, Mohamed Al Hardan, Mahdi Abduljabbar and Mahdi Hemaidan.

Bahrain 23-man squad

Goalkeepers: Sayed Shubbar Alawi, Yusuf Habib Hasan, Abdulkarim Fardan Abdulkarim.

Defenders: Sayed Mahdi Baqer, Waleed Mohamed Alhayem, Hamad Mahmood Al Shamsan, Ahmed Merza Moosa, Ahmed Ali Juma, Sayed Redha Isa, Ahmed Mubarak Bughammar, Ahmed Abdulla Ali.

Midfielders: Sayed Dhiya Saeed, Abdulwahab Ali Alsafi, Mohamed Jasim Marhoon, Ali Jaafar Madan, Ali Abdula Haram, Jasim Ahmed Al Shaikh, Komail Hasan Alaswad, Jamal Rashed Andulrahman.

Strikers: Mahdi Faisal Al Humaidan, Abdulla Yusuf Helal, Mohamed Saad Al Romaihi, Sami Mohamed Al Husaini.