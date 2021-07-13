Asensio quizzed on Real Madrid future as he prepares for Olympics 2020 gold medal bid

The Blancos forward suffered injury issues last season, leading him to miss out on the European Championships, but he is raring to go again

Marco Asensio is adamant that he will still be a Real Madrid player in 2021-22, with the 25-year-old eager to shake off recent injury struggles after taking in a shot at Olympics 2020 glory.

The Spain international suffered a number of niggling knocks last season, leading to him ultimately being left out of his nation's plans for this summer's European Championship.

Questions have been asked of how long he will be sticking around at Santiago Bernabeu, with reports of interest from England surfacing in the past, but a man tied to a contract through to 2023 is happy in his current surroundings.

What has been said?

Asensio has told AS when asked if he will be a Real player next season: "Yes, for sure.

"My intention is to continue at Real Madrid, to be great here and to contribute as best as I can. I feel that I still have a lot to give the club.

"As many already know, I’m a Madridista and I have been since I was little. I live this club, beyond just being a player, I really feel both victories and defeats. It’s from the heart."

What's next for Asensio?

While Asensio played no part for Spain at Euro 2020, international competition will be taken in at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

He is looking forward to chasing down a gold medal, with a much-needed break taken in on the back of another gruelling domestic campaign.

Asensio added: "It’s been good for me to rest these last weeks after such a long season.

"Now I’m 100% recovered, not only physically but also in confidence; I’ve recovered from those mental barriers that appear with an injury like this.

"I’m perfectly fine and able to perform at 100%."

The bigger picture

Once a trip to Asia has been enjoyed, Asensio will return to Madrid looking to force his way into Carlo Ancelotti's thoughts.

He has spoken briefly with the returning Blancos boss, after seeing Zinedine Zidane depart, and expects the Italian to get Real back in the hunt for major silverware following a trophyless 2020-21 season.

"I had a little chat with [Ancelotti]," Asensio revealed.

"He gave me a very good feeling, he has very clear ideas.

"He’s a coach who’s been at the greatest clubs in the world and has enjoyed good spells with each. He has a lot of experience and I’m sure I can learn a lot from him."

