Arteta says Arsenal's 'doors are always open' for Wilshere as he continues search for new club

The midfielder has been a free agent since leaving Bournemouth at the end of the 2020-21 season, and has been training in Italy

Mikel Arteta has insisted that Arsenal's "doors are always open" for Jack Wilshere as he continues his search for a new club.

Wilshere initially began his career at Arsenal in 2008, emerging as one of the most talented young midfielders of his generation under Arsene Wenger.

However, injuries held him back from reaching his full potential and he left the club in 2018 before going on to take in underwhelming spells at West Ham and Bournemouth, but Arteta has hinted that he would be welcome back at Emirates Stadium.

What's been said?

Wilshere is currently available on a free transfer, and the Arsenal boss has offered the 29-year-old a potential olive branch having built up a good relationship with him as a player in north London between 2011 and 2016.

Asked whether he could invite the ex-England international to train with his squad, Arteta told a press conference on Thursday: “[He is] someone that I know, that I shared the dressing room with.

“Someone who is so loved around the club with every person here and our doors are always open.”

Wilshere's Arsenal record

Wilshere only made 198 appearances across all competitions over the course of his decade-long stay at Arsenal, but did win two FA Cups and the Community Shield.

He also managed to score 14 goals while setting up a further 30 for his team-mates, and won 34 caps for England when at the peak of his powers.

What other options does Wilshere have?

Wilshere has been linked with a number of English clubs since leaving Bournemouth in June, and Scottish champions Rangers were also credited with an interest in his services during the summer transfer window.

However, the experienced playmaker has yet to find a new employer, and has been training with Serie B outfit Calcio Como to keep his fitness levels up.

Como cannot sign Wilshere due to the fact Serie B clubs are not allowed to purchase non-EU players from outside of Italy, but he has admitted that he is hoping to attract interest from Serie A clubs.

“I’d gladly join an Italian club straight away if given the chance," he told Gazzetta dello Sport earlier this month. "The experience at Como is a positive one, so I think I’d settle in quickly."

