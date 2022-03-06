Arteta quizzed on Lacazette's Arsenal future: 'He’s doing really, really well'

Arsenal and Alexandre Lacazette will meet at the end of the season to discuss the striker's future, head coach Mikel Arteta says.

Lacazette's contract in north London expires at the end of the season and there has been no talk of a new deal for the France international.

The attacker has been in fine form for the Gunners of late, however, and registered two assists as they beat Watford 3-2 on Sunday.

What has been said?

Lacazette's important performances have sparked suggestions the club could opt to keep him for at least another year, but Arteta said the situation will be discussed at a later date.

He told reporters: “I think he’s had really good moments in terms of goal-scoring records, probably better than what he’s doing right now, but for what we ask of him and for what I ask of him and the contribution that I need from him, I think he’s doing really, really well.”

Arteta added: “It is the case. I said to you, at the end of the season where we know where we are, we’ll sit down with those three players [out-of-contract] and between all of us, we’ll decide what we do to move forward.”

How has Lacazette performed this season?

The 30-year-old was in and out of the starting XI at Arsenal in the early stages of the current season.

But the ex-Lyon star has been a more regular starter in recent months and has been wearing the captain's armband since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of the captaincy and left to join Barcelona.

Article continues below

Lacazette now has five goals from 26 appearances in all competitions and has eight assists to his name.

He has registered four assists over his last four matches in the Premier League.

Further reading