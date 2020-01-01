Arteta: Arsenal need a new Cazorla or Rosicky to fill No.10 role

The Gunners boss is ready to dip back into the transfer market, with another playmaker considered to be a top priority at Emirates Stadium

Mikel Arteta is ready to make the addition of another playmaker a top priority for , with the Gunners boss looking to bring a new Santi Cazorla or Tomas Rosicky into Emirates Stadium.

The north London giants have always been loaded with creative talent.

Arsene Wenger stockpiled ball-playing options throughout his iconic 22-year reign, with Arsenal favouring a playing style that was pleasing on the eye.

Too much emphasis has been placed on attacking recruits at times, with defensive leaks allowed to spring up.

Arteta is, however, another of those who recognises the importance of having match winners within his ranks and is set to scour the market for a No.10 capable of following in illustrious footsteps.

The Arsenal boss told Sky Sports: “Look at the players that we had in the past at this club in those positions.

“You go back to Cazorla, to Rosicky, to (Andrey) Arshavin when he played there, to (Aaron) Ramsey when he played there, to (Henrikh) Mkhitaryan when he came in. Even Jack Wilshere used to play in those pockets all the time.

“That is a lot of players who are now not here. We have to renew that cycle, because if not, those kind of players won't be there for us anymore. They are a big part of what any squad needs.”

Arsenal already have a World Cup-winning No.10 on their books in the form of Mesut Ozil, but the former international has fallen out of favour amid further questions of his attitude.

“I know what Mesut brings,” said Arteta.

“You only have to check his stats and look at what he's able to do in those tight areas without any space… That's all I can say.”

Ozil appears to be very much out of the picture at present, but Arsenal are eager to tie up a permanent deal with Real Madrid for Dani Ceballos and he could be another option to fill a playmaking post.

Arteta said of his fellow Spaniard: “Dani is someone who has the ability to play further up, for sure.

“But with the needs that we have at the moment and the way that he helps us join the lines together, to make us more stable with the ball, we have to use him there.”