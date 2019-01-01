Arsenal's unbeaten record with Bukayo Saka comes to an end

The 18-year old Anglo-Nigerian has been a lucky charm for the Gunners this term, but there was none of that in South Yorkshire

Bukayo Saka was on the losing side for for the first time this season as the Gunners lost 1-0 to at Bramall Lane in Monday night Premier League action, bringing an end to a five-game unbeaten run.

The Gunners academy graduate has been a hit since making his first appearance of the campaign in the 3-0 mulling of in the , scoring once and providing two assists.

The 18-year old then went on to feature in the North London outfit's next four games which resulted in three wins (two in the Premier League, one in the League Cup) and one draw (Premier League).

Lys Mousset scored the only goal of the game in the 30th minute, condemning Arsenal to their fourth loss in seven away Premier League matches against newly-promoted sides.

They drop to fifth as a result of 's 1-0 win against on Saturday.

Saka played for the entirety of the game and made five successful dribbles and had 42 touches on the ball. He drilled in four crosses and also completed 23 passes with an accuracy of 69.6%.

He had a call for a penalty in the first half turned down and was booked by referee Mike Dean for a dive in the 35th minute.

Arsenal will hope to make it three wins on the bounce in Group F of the Europa League when they host Vitoria de Guimaraes on Thursday night.