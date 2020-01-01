Arsenal’s Nketiah is a good addition for Bristol City – Dasilva

The former Chelsea youth product believes the Anglo-Ghanaian forward will be a good fit for the Robins

left-back Jay Dasilva has described Eddie Nketiah as a “good addition” should the Robins decide to bring him to Ashton Gate.

The 20-year old forward was recalled back from his loan spell at Leeds United after making 19 competitive appearances for the Whites, scoring five goals.

Nketiah has been linked with other Championship clubs, with the likelihood he spends the second half of the season on loan in search of more minutes on the pitch having played a total of 663 minutes at Elland Road.

"I've played with him [Nketiah] and against him in the youth ages and set-up,” Dasilva told Bristol Live.

"He's a good player, I like him, he's a friend of mine.

"If he did come here, I'm sure it would be a good addition to the side."

Kasey Palmer is another Bristol player Nketiah has a close relationship with and has reportedly asked him about life at Ashton Gate.

Dasilva has however stated he has not had words with the Anglo-Ghanaian.

"Not about the transfer, no, I try and stay away from all that," he said.

"I haven't spoken to him about it."

, and have been rumoured with the pursuit of Nketiah.