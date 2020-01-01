Arsenal’s Aubameyang makes Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week

The Gabon international delivered an eye-catching performance on the last day of the English top-flight and has been rewarded for the showing

legend Alan Shearer has named striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in his Premier League Team of the Week.

The 31-year-old was in spectacular form to help the Emirates Stadium outfit secure a 3-2 victory in their last league game of the 2019-20 season.

The Gabon international scored twice and set up Kieran Tierney for the second goal of the encounter to ensure the Gunners secured their 14th victory in the campaign, although it was not enough to see them clinch a spot.

The striker’s performances have not gone unnoticed as he has been included among the best performing players in the week under review.

Aubameyang ended the 2019-20 season with 22 league goals and three assists to finish behind forward Jamie Vardy in the top-scorer chart.

The former striker has been consistent in front of goal since teaming up with the Gunners, having registered 54 strikes in 85 league games.

In the recently concluded season, Aubameyang was the standout player for Mikel Arteta’s side, scoring 27 goals and providing three assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.

Last term, the striker finished as Premier League joint-top scorer along with forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Aubameyang, who will reach the end of his contract with the Gunners in June 2021, has been linked with a number of European clubs following his eye-catching performances, including Spanish giants .

It is yet to be seen if he will be part of Arteta’s side next season, having previously spoken of his desire to play in the again.

Aubameyang has featured for and before joining Borussia Dortmund in 2013, where he enjoyed great success.

The forward bagged 98 goals in 144 appearances for Dortmund during his five-year stay with the side and helped them to win a number of accolades including the Super Cup title.

The 31-year-old is current the captain of the Gabon national team and has 25 goals in 63 appearances for the Central African country.