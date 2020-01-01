Arsenal’s Aubameyang joins Rashford, Vardy and Abraham in exclusive Premier League list

The Gabon international delivered a brilliant performance to inspire the Gunners to a comprehensive victory at Emirates Stadium

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang found the back of the net in ’s 4-0 demolition of on Sunday to join Tammy Abraham, Danny Ings, Marcus Rashford and Jamie Vardy in an exclusive Premier League list.

The 30-year-old scored his 15th league goal of the season at the Emirates Stadium to help the Gunners bounce back to winning ways in style.

Aubameyang opened the scoring in the 54th minute after receiving a fine pass from Anglo-Nigerian Bukayo Saka.

The Gabon international has now scored the opening goal of the game for the Gunners on six different occasions in the Premier League this season, the joint-most in the competition alongside ’s Abraham, ’s Danny Ings, ’s Marcus Rashford and ’s Jamie Vardy.

The win propelled the Emirates Stadium outfit to 10th in the Premier League table with 34 points from 26 games.

Aubameyang will hope to add to his 17 goals across all competitions this season when Arsenal face Piraeus in Thursday’s game.