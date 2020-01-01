Arsenal yet to start contract talks with Lacazette – Arteta

The Gunners boss confirmed there were no contract talks underway with their French forward but stressed he has been happy with his performances

are yet to begin contract talks with Alexandre Lacazette, manager Mikel Arteta confirmed.

Lacazette is contracted at the Premier League club until 2022 after joining from 2017, but there has been speculation over the forward's future.

The Frenchman scored his 50th goal for Arsenal during Saturday's 2-1 win over West Ham at Emirates Stadium.

More teams

But there have been no talks for the 29-year-old to renew his deal at Arsenal, Arteta later confirmed.

"At the moment, we haven't started any negotiations," he said. "We have a lot of things still to do in this market and at the moment we are focusing on those things.

"He's a player I'm really happy with. I think we've shown him a lot of faith since I arrived here.

"But we cannot start any speculation. We know that any player who is under two years of their contract is always going to be talked about."

Speaking after Arsenal's 3-0 against last week, Lacazette stressed he was happy at the Emirates and is determined to help fire the club to success this season.

"I am really happy. It's only the press that says I'm not happy," he told the club's website.

"From the beginning I've said I am happy at Arsenal and I want to play and win titles. We won a title last month so I am happy with Arsenal.

"I want to help the team to be on top, I know it's my job. It's not for me to [just] play and do the link-ups so I will try and do my best this season.

"Every day we work a lot to try and earn a place in the top four. I don't know if we are ready, but we'll try to."

Article continues below

Gunners legend Alan Smith has called on the Frenchman to step up this season after seeing him strike again against the Hammers.

"I think Arsenal need a big season out of Lacazette," Smith told Sky Sports on Saturday.

"He’s struggled in the last couple of campaigns at times. His goalscoring tallies haven’t been what he would have wanted them to be, but a couple of goals in his first two games will do him the world of good."