Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Crystal Palace

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at Emirates Stadium on Sunday

After sealing their spot in the semi-finals on Thursday, it's back to Premier League action for this weekend.

Unai Emery's side host in a London derby on Sunday looking to maintain their bid for a top-four finish.

The Gunners moved back into the spots on Monday night with a 1-0 win at , only their second victory in the league away from Emirates Stadium in 2019.

But things have been far better at home for Arsenal, where they have won 10 successive league games for the first time since the 1997-98 double-winning season under Arsene Wenger.

Last time Arsenal met Palace was back in October, when the two sides fought out a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal Injuries

Arsenal will be without Aaron Ramsey on Sunday after he suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday night's Europa League win against .

The international was forced off in the first half in Naples and Unai Emery confirmed after the game that the midfielder would be sidelined for "some weeks".

There are also concerns over Denis Suarez, who has been struggling with a groin injury for the past fortnight.

The attacking midfielder, who has yet to start a single game since his January loan move from , was not involved against Watford and did not travel to for the Europa League meeting with Napoli.

Emery will still be without long-term absentees Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Danny Welbeck.

Arsenal Suspensions

Arsenal will be without centre-back Sokratis against Palace as he serves the last game of a two-match ban for amassing 10 bookings throughout the season.

Arsenal Potential Starting Line-Up

After an energy-sapping game in Naples on Thursday night, Unai Emery has confirmed he will make changes on Sunday when Crystal Palace visit the Emirates.

Speaking after the win in Italy, Emery said: "It’s very important now for the players to have some rotation because some players are injured and we need different players with new energy.

"Sunday is going to be very difficult, some of the players who played [in Naples] maybe cannot play on Sunday."

With Sokratis suspended for the game, Emery could revert to a back four with a potential centre-back pairing of Shkodran Mustafi and Konstantinos Mavropanos, with Carl Jenkinson an option at right-back if Ainsley Maitland-Niles needs a rest.

In midfield, Matteo Guendouzi could get a start while Alex Iwobi, Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan could all come into the starting XI having been on the bench in Naples.

Crystal Palace Team News

Palace could be without defenders Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins, who both missed the defeat to last weekend. Jeffrey Schlupp is also a doubt after limping off during that meeting with Pep Guardiola's side.

Opta Match Facts

Arsenal have lost just two of their 22 home meetings with Crystal Palace in all competitions (W16 D4), 0-2 in a League Cup game in November 1970 and 1-2 in the Premier League in October 1994.

Following their 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park earlier this season, Crystal Palace are looking to avoid defeat in both league meetings with Arsenal in a campaign for the first time since 1979-80.

Arsenal have won each of their last six London derbies at home in the Premier League, their best such run in the competition since 11 straight victories between December 2001 and November 2003.

Arsenal have won their last 10 home Premier League games – they’ve never won 11 in a row at home within a single top-flight season before.

Arsenal have won 22 more points at home (44) than they have away (22) in the Premier League this season, the biggest such difference in the competition. However, Crystal Palace have won the highest ratio of their Premier League points this season away from home (59% - 23/39).

Crystal Palace have alternated between victory and defeat in their last eight Premier League games, losing against Man City last time out. Away from home, the Eagles have won three of their last four in the Premier League (L1).

No team has played more English league games on Easter Sunday than Arsenal (7), while this will be Crystal Palace’s first ever league game on that day.

Crystal Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic netted two penalties in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Selhurst Park earlier this season. Only three players in Premier League history have netted three penalty goals against an opponent in a single campaign (Graham Alexander v Hull in 2009-10, Robbie Fowler v in 2006-07 and Peter Beardsley v Wimbledon in 1993-94).

Alexandre Lacazette has scored nine home league goals for Arsenal this season. If he scores here, it will be just the second Premier League season to see two Arsenal players net 10+ home goals (Aubameyang has 11) after the 2004-05 campaign (Thierry Henry 21 and Robert Pires 10).

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored more Premier League London derby goals than any other player this season (6). TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

Kick-off is 16.00 BST (11.00 ET) on Sunday April 21, and will not be televised in the United Kingdom. It will be shown on NBC Sports Gold in the United States and will be streamed on NBCSports.com.