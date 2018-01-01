Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Southampton
Arsenal are now 22 games unbeaten in all competitions and will look to carry on their fine form against Southampton on Sunday.
The Gunners extended their longest run without a defeat since November 2007 (28 unbeaten) after Thursday's 1-0 against Qarabag.
Unai Emery's men have scored a total of 35 goals this season, which is only bettered by Manchester City's incredible tally of 45.
Arsenal Injuries
Rob Holding will miss the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament knee injury.
Danny Welbeck is ruled out with a broken ankle following his shocking injury against Sporting CP, but Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil are both available after their recent injury problems.
Dinos Mavropanos faces further time out on the sidelines with a groin injury, but is expected to return to training at some point this month, while Laurent Koscielny is back in contention after his long-term Achilles issue.
Arsenal Suspensions
Arsenal have Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi suspended for this match.
Possible Arsenal Starting Line-Up
Emery is likely to partner Laurent Koscielny alongside Nacho Monreal in central defence due to the suspensions at the back.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil could start behind striker Alexandre Lacazette, while the midfield partnership of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira will also continue.
Southampton Team News
Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side are second from bottom in the Premier League following their defeat away at Cardiff last weekend, having taken just nine points from 16 games.
Cedric Soares is a doubt with a calf injury while Michael Obafemi is doubtful with a hamstring problem.
TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time
Kick-off is 3pm GMT (10am ET) on Saturday, and the game will no be broadcast live in the United Kingdom. It will be shown on CNBC in the United States, and on various channels around the world.
Best Opta Match Facts
- Southampton are winless in their last four games against Arsenal in all competitions (D1 L3), since a 2-0 victory in the League Cup quarter-final in November 2016.
- Arsenal have lost just two of their last 17 games against Southampton in the Premier League (W9 D6), with both of those defeats coming in 2015 with Ronald Koeman in charge of the Saints.
- Among teams they have faced at least five times in the Premier League, Southampton’s win percentage against Arsenal is their lowest against any opponent in competition history (15.8% - 38 games, six wins).
- Southampton’s Charlie Austin has scored in all four of his Premier League games against Arsenal. Only Raheem Sterling versus Bournemouth (6 games) has a better 100% record of scoring against a specific opponent in Premier League history.
- Arsenal boss Unai Emery has made more substitutions before the start of the second half of Premier League games than any other manager this season (14). The Gunners have also had their substitutes score a league-high eight goals in 2018-19