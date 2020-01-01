Arsenal team-mates Ceballos and Nketiah in angry bust-up before Premier League opener against Fulham

The Gunners colleagues had a heated exchange during the warm-up at Craven Cottage ahead of the first game of the new season

Eddie Nketiah and Dani Ceballos had to be separated by team-mates following an angry exchange before ’s Premier League opener at .

The players, who were both named amongst the substitutes at Craven Cottage, were taking part in the pre-match warm-up when the flare-up happened at Craven Cottage.

It took place during a short passing drill and the flash point came when Ceballos - who has just returned to Arsenal on a season-long loan from - caught Nketiah with a late challenge as he tried to claim a loose ball.

The young Gunners striker clearly said something to his Spanish team-mate, who responded by angrily shoving Nketiah away before shouting at him as he prepared to restart the training drill.

Things then appeared to calm down before the pair went at it again after another challenge by Ceballos, which ended with Nketiah kicking the ball at the international.

Ceballos then shoved Nketiah again and the pair squared up before Sead Kolasinac got involved, with the international getting his large frame between the two players and shepherding Ceballos away to prevent things escalating any further.

You don't see this every day 👀



Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah got into a heated exchange during a pre-match training routine 👜 pic.twitter.com/u1qMPuZ8Ux — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 12, 2020

The warm-up eventually continued, with an evidently agitated Nketiah joining Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock near the centre circle, well away from Ceballos, who was clearly still angered by the incident.

Members of Mikel Arteta’s coaching staff saw the incident and Arsenal’s manager was no doubt informed about what had gone on as the team made their way back to the dressing room to get ready for kick-off.

When Ceballos and Nketiah re-emerged, they stayed well away from each other and sat on opposite ends of the bench as they sat and watched the first half as Arsenal got their new season underway at Craven Cottage.

And they saw their side take an early lead when Alexandre Lacazette scored from close range after new signing Willian had seen his close-range effort kept out.

Arteta will want to see some aggression from his side this season, but it will be interesting to hear what he has to say about the pre-match flash point when he faces the media after the game at Craven Cottage.