Live Scores
African All Stars

Arsenal striker Aubameyang sets sights on Watford game after Napoli win

Comments()
Getty Images
After clinching a comfortable win against the Parthenopeans, the Gunners will next take on the Hornets on Monday

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has shifted his focus to Monday’s Premier League game with Watford after helping the Gunners secure a 2-0 victory over Napoli on Thursday.

Aaron Ramsey and an own goal from Kalidou Koulibaly helped the Emirates Stadium outfit to a first-leg Europa League quarter-final advantage.

And the former Borussia Dortmund player who featured for the entire duration of the encounter is now hoping to help Unai Emery’s men continued on the path of victory at Vicarage Road.

Editors' Picks

First leg done, focus on Monday,” Aubameyang posted on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

First leg done ✅ focus on Monday

A post shared by Aubameyang (@aubameyang97) on

Article continues below

Aubameyang has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season, including 17 in the premier League.

 

 

Close