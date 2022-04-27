Arsenal star Miedema: I almost retired at 18 after World Cup heartbreak

Vivianne Miedema has revealed that she came close to hanging up her boots as a teenager, with the Arsenal star stating the heartbreak of the Netherlands' 2015 World Cup exit almost convinced her to retire.

The 25-year-old, then 18, was a part of the side that was knocked out by eventual runners-up Japan in the last 16.

Now a European champion with the Oranje and a World Cup finalist herself, the Women's Super League star has opened up on how close she came to bowing out of the game at a young age.

What has Miedema said about early retirement?

"It was the toughest moment of my career," she said to MOTDx.

"I was really close to retiring. When I came home, I said I couldn't do it any more. I couldn't deal with the pressure.

"I didn't like football and I told my mum 'this is me done'. I was going to play for fun back in Holland."

Miedema reflects on role model status

As one of the bright lights of the WSL and the women's game at large, the Dutchwoman admits that her drive to play is borne out of a love for friendship - and that it is "amazing" she can be considered as a role model to young players.

Article continues below

"I started playing football because I wanted to be part of a team with my friends, I'm still the same now," she added.

"It is amazing to be seen as a role model and for young girls to say 'I want to be like Miedema' or 'I want to be like Fran Kirby'. To have that platform is great, to show what opportunities there are."

Further reading