Arsenal star Aubameyang matches Sanchez's goalscoring feat at Wembley

Saturday's opener in the Community Shield made the Gabonese forward match a club record set by the former Gunners attacker

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's opener against in the FA Community Shield made him 's joint top scorer at Wembley Stadium with Alexis Sanchez.

The strike was his fifth goal at Wembley in 42 days and it made him the club’s highest-scoring player in the stadium with Sanchez.

The Chilean star also scored five goals for the Gunners in the London stadium before departing for in 2018.

Aubameyang got Mikel Arteta's men off to a flying start in London on Saturday with his fine strike from just outside of the penalty area in the 12th minute.

Back in July, the 2015 African Footballer of the Year scored a brace against at Wembley in a semi-final contest and he also notched a double against at the same venue to secure the Gunners' record FA Cup title earlier this month.

5 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now Arsenal's joint top scorer in games played at Wembley Stadium (5, level with Alexis Sanchez). Aubameyang's five goals at the ground have come in the space of 42 days. Crucial. #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/cvWCL1FidE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 29, 2020

Anglo-Nigerian Bukayo Saka, 's Mohamed Elneny, Ghanaian descent player Eddie Nketiah joined Aubameyang in the starting XI as the Gunners aim to start the 2020-21 campaign with silverware.

Saka assisted Aubameyang for the opening goal, a contribution that stretched the 18-year-old's tally to 13 assists since the start of last season.

He ranks third behind Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (22) and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (15) among Premier League players who created the most assists since August 2019.