Arsenal smash their transfer record to sign £72m Pepe

The Gunners have confirmed the capture of the Ivory Coast international from Lille - who has signed a five-year contract

have confirmed the signing of Nicolas Pepe in a £72 million ($87m) deal.

The international becomes the club’s fourth signing of the transfer window and the deal smashes the club’s transfer record, which was previously set by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s £56m ($68m) move from in 2018.

Pepe has been in since Tuesday morning when he travelled to Arsenal’s training centre at London Colney to undergo a medical and meet his new team-mates.

And - despite a slight delay in finalising the paperwork - the Gunners have officially announced the capture of the 24-year-old from .

"Nicolas is a highly-rated and talented winger who was wanted by many of the top teams in Europe," said Arsenal boss Unai Emery.



"Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives in this transfer window and I'm delighted he's joining.



"He will add pace, power and creativity, with the aim of bringing more goals to our team."