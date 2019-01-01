Arsenal see Fraser transfer door opened by Bournemouth boss Howe

The Gunners are being heavily linked with the Scotland international midfielder, who could be on the move this summer if no new contract is agreed

have seen a transfer door leading to Ryan Fraser left open by Bournemouth, with Eddie Howe conceding that the midfielder could be on the move this summer.

The international is among those said to be figuring prominently on Unai Emery’s recruitment wish list.

As a home-grown talent with Premier League experience, the 25-year-old ticks plenty of boxes for the Gunners.

Fraser is also only tied to a contract at Bournemouth until 2020 and is yet to commit to fresh terms.

He has already admitted to being flattered by the links to a “massive club” like Arsenal and Howe is aware that the Cherries may have to sanction a sale in the next window.

"We have spoken to Ryan and his representatives about his contract. It's one where we will see what happens," said the Bournemouth boss.

"There is no doubting Ryan's quality and how highly we think of him.

"He is an outstanding talent but it is a two-way prospect to sign a contract, so let's wait and see."

Fraser has contributed six goals and 10 assists to Bournemouth’s Premier League cause this season.

He has also found the target for the first time in the colours of his country.

It is those exploits which are attracting interest from afar and could see him lured away from the south coast.

Howe admits he is unable to predict what the future could hold, with the summer set to bring more movement in and out at the Vitality Stadium.

He added: "Ryan has contributed to the team this season but it's not the time to talk about speculation.

"Who knows in the summer? It's that time of year when things change and us ourselves will be looking to sign players."

Fraser has been with Bournemouth since 2012, with his services acquired from when the Cherries were in League One.

He has developed at an impressive pace since then, along with many of those around him, and is considered to be ready for another step up the ladder.