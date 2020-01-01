'I felt like a robot' - Ex-Arsenal defender Sagna on suffering serious injury after brother's death

The former France right-back scored his first Premier League goal and was injured in a game just weeks after his sibling's tragic passing

Former right-back Bacary Sagna has opened up on his struggles with mental health after suffering a serious injury just weeks after the death of his brother.

Sagna’s older brother, Omar, died a day before his 28th birthday in February 2008.

After being advised by his father to go back to and keep playing, Sagna scored his first Premier League goal in an important game against but suffered a serious ankle ligament injury later in the match. The defender says his Gunners team-mates helped him cope, but that he didn’t truly open up about his pain.

“It’s hard to describe but nothing felt right,” Sagna told Arsenal’s official website. “In my head I knew exactly what I could bring to the team but my body couldn’t do it. Some days I would feel like a robot. I used to drive there and not even remember the way I went.

“I never spoke to anyone about it. People who know me know that I’m naturally quiet. It’s not in my nature to show off. I would turn up, train, give me best and then if I have to step forward, I will, but I’m naturally quiet and I would never ask for help.

“My team-mates obviously knew something was wrong because they were living with me. They were so good with me, they made me laugh so much and they were good.

“I actually remember Gael Clichy taking me to a show called Africa Africa in London, at the O2. I knew Gael from the national team and he was really close to me. He really helped me. All the guys, they made me laugh and made me realise that I'm still blessed, no matter what happened.

“It's a blessing and I had to go forward. Everyone was good at the club, even the coach, everyone talked to me in a way to help me.”

Sagna says speaking to a psychologist at the club was the biggest step in working through his grief.

“Like I said, I never asked anyone for help,” he said. “That’s why I have Neil, one of the psychologists, to thank.

“It was a night before a game, I remember it so well. ‘Bac, can I talk to you?’ he said.‘Yes, of course.’ ‘Well, I’ve noticed that you’re here but you’re not here.’ ‘What do you mean?’ ‘I’ve been watching you for a while and you’re here but your mind is somewhere else. What’s on your mind?’

“So we talked. I opened up to him, and it helped.

“I felt like I’d let go and that it was time for me to step up. It was time for me to just enjoy the fact I was wearing the shirt. It wasn’t down to anyone else, it was up to me to put my head down and work hard. Little by little, I came back to my best.

“I got my confidence back, I was more decisive and I was playing better football. I thought differently.

“Football used to be everything but then once the 90 minutes are over, there are other things. Those other things are important to talk about, too.”