Arsenal re-sign Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid

The Spain international returns to Emirates Stadium having impressed in north London during the second half of last campaign

have re-signed midfielder Dani Ceballos on a season-long loan from .

The 24-year-old will spend a second successive season on loan with Mikel Arteta’s side having rejected several offers to go elsewhere during the summer.

Goal understands that Arsenal will cover all of Ceballos' wages while he is north London and that the deal does not include an obligation to buy at the end of the campaign.

Article continues below

More teams

“Dani was an integral part of our team last season and finished the season in excellent form," said Arteta. "I love Dani’s passion and commitment and he’s a highly skilful player. We’re all delighted to welcome him back and we look forward to seeing him pick up where he left off.”

Gunners technical director Edu added: “We’re thrilled to have Dani back with us for the new season. We all know his qualities after an impressive 2019/2020 campaign, which ended with him playing a key role in our success. We’re excited to add Dani to the list of quality players we are bringing in.”

More to follow.