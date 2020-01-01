Arsenal provide reassuring update on Arteta coronavirus situation

The Gunners boss is "much better" and carrying out detailed planning with the club's coaches, while he is also in regular contact with the players

have provided an update on Mikel Arteta's wellbeing following his coronavirus diagnosis, with the club also reacting to the news that the Premier League postponement has been extended to at least April 30.

It was confirmed that the Gunners head coach had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 12, with the Spaniard being placed in self-isolation, along with staff members and the entire playing squad.

The Premier League would later react to the news by postponing matches until April 4 - a move that was then extended to April 30 - as football came to a standstill across the globe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The north London club have now provided an update on Arteta's situation, insisting that he is "much better" and that he, along with a selection of staff and the first-team squad, are continuing to isolate at home.

In a message addressed to the fans, Arsenal wrote: "You can imagine that as this fast-moving situation has developed, we have been taking extensive steps to ensure we keep operating efficiently while protecting our players and staff.



"Our training centres in London Colney and Hale End were closed for deep cleaning after Mikel’s diagnosis with the virus but have now re-opened with a small workforce to maintain the facilities and training pitches.



"A number of staff, including Mikel and the men’s first team squad, are currently isolating at home. We’re pleased to say that Mikel is feeling much better. He’s in good spirits, doing detailed planning with the coaches and speaking to the players regularly.

"The women’s and academy teams are also currently staying at home. All our players are looking forward to getting back out on the training pitches as soon as the situation allows.



"The players have been given specific training and dietary regimes to follow at home and are in daily contact with our coaches and support staff. As you will have seen from social media some of them are certainly embracing this changed new world."

Reacting to the Premier League's announcement that the resumption of England's top flight would be further delayed, until at least April 30, the statement continued: "You will have seen Thursday's announcement that the 2019-20 season will be extended indefinitely, and that the professional game is further postponed in until at least April 30, 2020.

"We are fully supportive of this decision which was endorsed at Thursday morning’s Premier League shareholder meeting. Of course, we all want to be back playing football as soon as we possibly can, but only when it is safe to be doing so."