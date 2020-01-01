‘Arsenal may have to pay Ozil to leave’ – Gunners won’t take ‘big risks’ in transfer market, says Merson

Mikel Arteta is not expected to be handed a big budget for the next window, but he has a number of issues to address at Emirates Stadium

may “end up having to pay” Mesut Ozil to leave the club, claims Paul Merson, with the German playmaker out of favour but showing no desire to leave a lucrative contract.

Exit talk is nothing new when it comes to a World Cup winner in north London.

Ozil has been a divisive figure throughout his time in England, with questions often asked of his commitment to the cause and desire to dig deep when the going gets tough.

Another move is being mooted at present, with a 31-year-old on big money in north London currently struggling for game time under Mikel Arteta.

Ozil and his representatives have, however, been eager to point out on a regular basis that their intention is to see out a deal through to 2021.

That is posing a problem to Arsenal, along with their struggles to get Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tied down to fresh terms, and Merson admits drastic action may need to be taken by a club that has been risk averse for far too long.

The former Gunners star told the Daily Star: “There’s Mesut Ozil’s wages to get off the books. They might end up having to pay him just to leave.

“And Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needs a new contract that won’t come cheap. He’s already in his 30s but Arsenal can’t afford to lose him.

“That’s a lot of money gone already. And I know Arsenal. I played there. Arsenal don’t gamble with their money.

“They don’t take big risks in the transfer market. It’s not their way. Arteta must know that - but if you don’t ask, you don’t get I suppose.

“A lot depends on the market as well. If someone goes for £80-90m at the start of the window, Arsenal are in trouble because it sets a tone and they can’t match it.

“But I think it’s hard for a lot of clubs to spend money right now, so you might find the top players everybody wants just don’t hit the market.”

Arteta is yet to discover what his budget will be for the next transfer window, which is due to open on July 27, but knows that fresh faces are required if collective standards are to be raised at Emirates Stadium.