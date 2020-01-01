Arsenal outcast Ozil wishes he could help Gunners through difficult period

The former Germany international has not featured for the Gunners since March

Mesut Ozil has admitted it is a difficult and frustrating time for him at , but is hopeful that results improve for the club.

The former international has tumbled completely out of favour at the Emirates, and his name does not feature on their Premier League squad list.

The midfielder’s most recent appearance for the club - which could turn out to be his last - came in the 1-0 win over West Ham on March 7.

There has been speculation that Ozil could be found a route out of the club in January, otherwise he will in all probability depart on a free transfer next summer.

While he has been sidelined, Ozil has been active on social media, and on Wednesday evening he conducted a question and answer session on Twitter.

He was asked if he was happy at Arsenal, to which he replied: “It’s a very difficult time for everyone around the club – not just for me.

“The situation is frustrating for everyone.

“Of course I would wish I could help the team especially right now, but as long as I don’t get the chance I just hope that we get better results very soon again.”

The “difficult time“ is in reference to the winless run on the domestic front that stretches back to November 1, and has seen Arsenal slip towards the relegation places.

The Gunners are sat in 15th in the table, a mere four points above the drop zone.

boss Sam Allardyce said on Wednesday that Arsenal were relegation rivals.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has offered little hope of Ozil returning to the fold any time soon, but he does have that option in January when he can make changes to his Premier League squad.

Arteta is the third person to manage the Gunners following the departure of Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman brought Ozil to Arsenal from , and the 32-year-old has described Wenger as a father figure.

“He was really a fantastic manager – yeah,” Ozil wrote. “And also like a father figure for me and many other players.

“I think many people around Arsenal are really missing him.”