Arsenal on worst run since 1977 after Brighton defeat

The Gunners slipped to yet another loss at Emirates Stadium as their indifferent season continues

are now on their worst run of form for 42 years after a 2-1 home defeat by Brighton on Thursday extended their winless run in all competitions to nine matches.

Adam Webster gave a first half lead at Emirates Stadium and although Alexandre Lacazette equalised early in the second period, a late header from striker Neal Maupay earned all three points for the south coast side.

Lacazette has scored all five of his Premier League goals this season at Emirates Stadium. The only player to score more goals this season with all of them coming on his home ground is ’s Mohamed Salah with six.

However, the Frenchman’s header, on his 100th Arsenal appearance, was not enough to prevent defeat for Freddie Ljungberg in his first home game in interim charge.

It means the Gunners remain without a win in any competition since a 3-2 home victory over Vitoria Guimaraes in the on October 24. It is their longest streak without a win since a run of 10 games in March 1977. They are also without a home win in four Premier League matches, their worst run since 1995.

This latest setback leaves the north London club down in 10th place in the Premier League, 10 points outside the top four.

Ljungberg has taken just one point from his two matches in charge after last weekend’s 2-2 draw away at Norwich.

The former Gunners midfielder was appointed caretaker boss following Unai Emery’s dismissal last week, but it remains to be seen whether he will still be in charge for the club’s next game against West Ham at London Stadium on Monday.

The grim expressions on the faces of the Arsenal players at the final whistle were in sharp contrast to their jubilant opponents, with their surprise victory ending a run of three successive defeats.

It is the first time Brighton have won away in the Premier League at one of the established ‘big six’ sides and the first time they have scored more than once in such an encounter.

The win lifts Graham Potter’s side up to 13th in the table, just one point and three places behind the Gunners.