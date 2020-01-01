‘Arsenal need someone other than Aubameyang to perform’ – Supply line to skipper being cut off, admits Campbell

The former Gunners striker admits that a talismanic presence has not been at his best of late, with Mikel Arteta needing to piece together a Plan B

are seeing opponents shut off the supply line to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, admits Kevin Campbell, with Mikel Arteta needing someone else to step up and provide moments of match-winning inspiration.

The Gunners have been leaning heavily on their club captain in that department for some time.

Aubameyang has tended to deliver, with an impressive return of 72 goals through 115 appearances earning him the armband at Emirates Stadium and a lucrative new contract.

The 31-year-old has, however, failed to find the target in his last four outings and Campbell feels Arsenal need to start piecing together a Plan B.

The former Gunners striker told Gentingbet: “Opposing teams are cutting off Aubameyang’s supply.

“Opposition are challenging Arsenal to beat them without Aubameyang, because they’re ensuring all roads to Aubameyang are cut off.

“Arsenal need to be beat teams with someone other than Aubgameyang. The moment you start beating the teams with someone other than Aubameyang, then the opposition stop singling him out so much.

“I understand that other teams are scheming to stop Arsenal in this way, so they need to come up with a smart game plan and that’s something that Arteta needs to work out himself.”

Arsenal have enjoyed a positive start to the 2020-21 campaign, collecting nine points from five games and reaching the quarter-finals of the .

Campbell believes they could end up in the hunt for the most prestigious of prizes, with the ex-Gunners frontman saying of an unpredictable Premier League: “Arsenal have an outside chance at the title this year, no team has really taken a grip of the Premier League so far other than and , who have surprised everybody.

“However, we do know that after 10 games or so the league will start settling down and the usual suspects tend to find their form and just keep picking points up.

“So, it is key for Arsenal to stay up there, get the points in the bag and stay up where they need to be. Then, they can see how things go after Christmas and into the New Year.

“I truly believe they have an outside chance, with the quality that they've got at the moment.”

Campbell also believes that continental glory can be chased down, with Arteta’s side due to open their Europa League campaign away at Rapid Vienna on Thursday.

He said: “Arsenal should 100 per cent be expected to win the this season.

“With every tournament they go into, Arteta says that they go into it to win it, which is what every Arsenal fan wants to hear.

“They went out of the Europa League last season with a whimper, they lost the final the previous year, so you think this year... why not?

“This is a prestigious trophy to win and it would give them a qualification.”