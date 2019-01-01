Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a doubt for Leicester City clash

The Gabon striker was a surprise exclusion from the matchday squad against Wolves in midweek

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is yet to be cleared for a return to the squad ahead of their game on Sunday.

The Gabon international had a ‘small procedure on a sinus’. The striker was not included in the Gunners’ set-up that suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers after it was revealed that he had undergone an operation, which was confirmed as successful.

“Pierre had a small procedure on a sinus which went well and he is being assessed ahead of Sunday’s match at Leicester,” read a statement on Arsenal's official website.

Despite Arsenal’s struggles, Aubameyang’s return in front of goal has been outstanding. The 29-year-old has scored 24 goals across all competitions this season, with 19 of those goals coming in the Premier League.

He has netted five times in his last nine games and his presence could help Unai Emery’s men return to winning ways, having lost their last two games.

The North London outfit is placed fifth on the log after garnering 66 points from 35 games, one adrift from fourth-placed . There are just three matches remaining in the 2018-19 campaign.