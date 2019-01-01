Arsenal fan Alaba says he could be interested in move to one of Premier League's 'big clubs'

The Bayern Munich defender is committed to the Bundesliga giants but says that would consider a move abroad in the future

star David Alaba has opened the door to a potential move to the Premier League, insisting that he can "imagine" himself playing in or .

The versatile international has played 335 games in all competitions for the Bavarians during his career, carving out a reputation as one of Europe's top left-backs over the years.

And despite reaffirming his commitment to the Bayern cause, Alaba says that he could well consider a change in the future, with England's top clubs, as well as and , potential options.

"I can imagine trying something else but I really feel very comfortable at Bayern," he told Bild.

"Every year there a new challenges and new objectives and the pressure will always be there. I'm happy in Munich but of course I can imagine seeing something else [in the future]."

When asked which leagues would interest the full-back, he replied: "Spain, England. In Spain it would be the two big clubs, I guess? Real or Barcelona. Also the big clubs [in England]."

Alaba also revealed that he was an fan growing up and that he remains a supporter even today.

He added: "Yes I was [and Arsenal fan as a child]. When you've been Arsenal fan as a kid you will be one your whole life in some way."

Bayern are currently locked in a battle for the title with as they approach the final eight games of the season in .

It had seemed as though Niko Kovac's side were destined to fall short in 2018-19 having entered the winter break six points behind Dortmund - the first time in eight years that they had not been leading the standings at that stage of the season.

They have since wiped out the deficit, however, and are now level on points with Dortmund and with a healthier goal difference having won their last six Bundesliga games in a row.

There will be no more this season, though, with Bayern having been defeated by at the last-16 stage as the Reds secured a 3-1 aggregate win.

Next up for the Bavarians after the international break is a trip to on March 30 before a DFB Pokal quarter-final clash with Heidenheim four days later.