Arsenal confirm £27m signing of Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba

The Gunners have been linked with the young French defender throughout the window and have completed a deal to bring him to the Emirates Stadium

have confirmed the signing of defender William Saliba for a fee of £27 million ($34m).

The Gunners have been hot on the trail of the Frenchman for a number of weeks and the deal was finally announced on the club’s official Twitter page on Thursday afternoon.

The 18-year-old made 16 appearances for in last season as the club finished fourth.

Article continues below

He is the second signing Unai Emery’s side have made in a short space of time, with Dani Ceballos also announced as an Arsenal player on Thursday afternoon.

More to follow…