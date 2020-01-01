Lacazette scores but Arsenal beaten by Brentford in behind closed doors friendly

The Gunners took on the Bees at Emirates Stadium as they continue their preparations for the resumption of the Premier League

were beaten 3-2 by on Wednesday during a behind closed doors friendly at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners return to Premier League action in exactly one week’s time when they travel to and they stepped up their preparations for that fixture with a second warm-up game against Championship opposition in the space of just four days.

On Saturday Arsenal eased to a 6-0 win against Charlton Athletic at the Emirates, with Eddie Nketiah scoring a hat-trick and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Joe Willock also finding the target.

But Mikel Arteta’s side found things a lot more difficult against promotion-chasing Brentford, who came from behind to win 3-2 in north London.

The result is hardly ideal ahead of next week’s game at the home of the Premier League champions, but Arteta will be far more interested in his players’ fitness levels at this stage of the restart plans.

Before kick-off, Arteta and his squad all took the knee and wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts in support of the movement that has swept around the world following the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Lacazette was on target against Charlton on Saturday and the striker netted again during the second half against Brentford to continue his good goalscoring form.

But it was not enough to secure victory for the home side, who conceded three times after the interval.

Joe Willock had given Arsenal the lead in the first half, firing home a low cross while adding to his strike against Charlton, and the hosts went into the break 1-0 in front.

But Brentford responded well after the interval, with both teams fielding much-changed teams.

Lacazette did notch his second goal in as many games for the Gunners, but it was not enough for Arteta’s side to avoid defeat against their lower league visitors.

Brentford found goals from Tariqe Fosu, Halil Dervisoglu and Shandon Baptiste within the last 20 minute, with the latter two firing after Lacazette's finish saw Arsenal grab the lead one again.

Arsenal could look to play one more behind-closed-doors game this weekend before they get their league campaign restarted at Manchester City on Wednesday, June 17.

The Gunners then travel to on June 20 and on June 25 before taking on at Bramall Lane in an quarter-final on Sunday, June 28.

Arsenal’s first home game back at Emirates Stadium is against on Wednesday, July 1.