Arsenal announce Odegaard is their new captain

Gunners midfielder takes over from Alexandre Lacazette after the striker's move to Lyon

Arsenal have announced that Martin Odegaard has been appointed as the club's new captain. The 23-year-old only joined the Gunners in 2021 although has made a big impact during his time in England and Mikel Arteta has decided to reward him with the armband.

Why did Arteta pick Odegaard?

Former Real Madrid midfielder Odegaard joined Arsenal in January 2021, initially on a loan deal as he struggled for regular football at the Bernabeu.

The Norwegian impressed in his first six months as a Gunner and that prompted Arteta to sign him on a permanent £30 million ($41m) deal in the summer of that year.

His form dipped at the start of the 2021-22 season, although he improved in the second half of the campaign and became a regular in the starting XI - scoring in the final-day 5-1 win over Everton.

Odegaard also has experience of captaining at international level, with the 23-year-old having been wearing the armband for the Norway national team since March 2021.

Before the official announcement, Odegaard had been made captain for matches during the Gunners' pre-season tour of the USA.

Who was captain before Odegaard?

Arsenal's captain for the 2021-22 season was initially Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, although he was stripped of skipper duties in December 2021 following a breach of club discipline.

Alexandre Lacazette then took on the responsibility on a regular basis although his exit to Lyon left Arteta needing to appoint a new captain for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.

The likes of Kieran Tierney, Grant Xhaka and Aaron Ramsdale - who openly admitted he would relish the responsibility of being named Arsenal captain - were all touted as possible candidates, but it's Odegaard that Arteta has turned to.

When the new season starts it will, however, not be the first time Odegaard has been named Arsenal captain in a competitive fixture.

He wore the armband for Arsenal in their 4-2 win over Chelsea in April 2022, and toldTV2 at the time: "It's big, of course, but it does not change much. I feel like I'm doing the same things.

"There are more people around who think about it. But it is a great recognition and a great declaration of trust. I take that as a big compliment, but beyond that I do the same as always."

