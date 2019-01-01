Ariff to use PKNS to reunite with former Kedah coach

The full back is bent on returning back to the national team fold and raring to go for his new team to achieve his ambitions.

2019 will be a new journey for young Ariff Farhan as the 22-year-old takes his first step out of Kedah and will be playing his club football with PKNS FC in the new season. A former product of the Harimau Muda program, Ariff has been contracted to Kedah since 2016 and three years on, is ready to spread his wings further.

Last year represented a massive breakthrough for the full back who can play both sides of the defence, as he was called up by Tan Cheng Hoe for the senior national team for the international friendly against Mongolia and the final Asian Cup qualifier group match against Lebanon.

In fact, Ariff was trusted to start for Malaysia in that game in Beirut but his fortunes had gone a different path since. Injuries meant that he could not impress Cheng Hoe to take him to the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup but the determined Ariff wants to start earning his former club coach's trust once again.

"My target with PKNS this season is to get one trophy for my new club. I hope that all players can work together as a team and work hard to achieve this. Also my absolute target is to return to the national team under Tan Cheng Hoe. I hope that this year my performances with my new team will help me get there," Ariff told Goal.

Ariff is one of a whole host of new players that PKNS have signed for the new season but with his competition for the left back berth being the vastly experienced but older P. Gunalan, the former is likely to be the first choice for K. Rajagopal heading in to the new season.

Ariff will have to get his game up to speed immediately during the opening few matches of the season, starting with the away league opener to Terengganu FC on February 1 as Cheng Hoe is expected to make his selection for the national team who will be featuring in a quadrangular tournament in March.

