Aribo: Super Eagles star reacts after winning two Rangers end-of-season awards

The Nigeria international was one of the standout players for the Gers as they finished second in the Scottish top-flight last season

Joe Aribo has expressed his delight after winning the Young Player of the Year and Goal of the Season awards.

The young midfielder delivered impressive performances during his debut campaign with the Ibrox Stadium outfit.

Aribo teamed up with the Gers last summer after turning down a contract extension with Charlton Athletic, where he spent four years.

The 24-year-old played a key role as Steven Gerrard’s men finished as runner-up in the 2019-20 Scottish Premiership season, which was abruptly concluded due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The international scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 45 appearances across all competitions, amid other dazzling displays.

His four goals in the propelled the Ibrox Stadium outfit to the Round of 16 of the tournament, where they face side .

Following his performances, the midfielder was named the club’s young best player of the season and his wonder goal against Braga was adjudged the best in the campaign.

Aribo has taken to social media to share his feelings after scooping the two prizes in recognition of his efforts last season.

“Thanks to God [for winning the] Young Player of the Season and Goal of the Season awards,” Aribo posted on Instagram.

Aribo has also been in fine form in Rangers’ pre-season games, scoring two goals as they clinched victories over , Coventry City, and Nice to earn the praise of his manager Gerrard.

The midfielder will hope to replicate his eye-catching pre-season performances for Rangers when they begin their 2020-21 Premiership campaign against on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has two goals in four appearances for the Super Eagles since he made his debut for the West Africans against in a friendly in September 2019.

Aribo will be expected to play a key for Nigeria during their and World Cup qualifiers.