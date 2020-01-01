Aribo sets Super Eagles target ahead of Sierra Leone clash

The 24-year-old has revealed his intention to help Gernot Rohr’s men secure all three points against the Leone Stars at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium

midfielder Joe Aribo has explained his desire to score in every game he plays for the national team.

The 24-year-old will be expected to play a significant role when the Super Eagles take on the Leone Stars in an qualifying game on Friday.

Aribo has been delivering impressive performances for the West Africans since making a goalscoring debut against in October 2019.

More teams

The versatile midfielder has now bagged two goals in four appearances for the three-time African champions.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Aribo missed Nigeria’s friendlies against and in October due to injury problems but having rejoined the side, he hopes to continue his impressive showings for Gernot Rohr’s men.

"I'm enjoying it here in Benin. It's very overwhelming and I'm happy to see that the fans are here with us and they're supporting us so it's a good feeling," Aribo told Super Eagles media.

"I bring energy, I want to play fast and just make it hard for my opponent and win the game of course".

"Hopefully by God's grace, that's the aim, I want to score goals every single game I play but I want to just do all I can for the team to get the result that we can get".

Nigeria are leading Group L with six points from two games after victories over the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

The return fixture will be played in Freetown on November 17 and victories in the games for the Super Eagles could see them secure a place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in .

Nigeria finished third at the last edition of the continental tournament in , with Algeria and beating them to the gold and silver medals.