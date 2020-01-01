Aribo back to his best for Rangers after St Johnstone exploits – Gerrard

The Nigerian capped an impressive display with an assist against the Saints, drawing plaudits from his manager for his notable performances

Steven Gerrard says that Joe Aribo has proven he is back after he starred in Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership game where defeated St. Johnstone 3-0.

Having silenced 3-1 their last time out, the Gers went to the McDiarmid Park to pick all maximum points at the expense of Callum Davidson’s men.

For the Nigerian who featured from start to finish, he assisted Finland international of Sierra Leonean descent Glen Kamara for his side’s second goal, while having a hand in Ianis Hagi’s strike.

The performance represented one of the midfielder's most complete outings since he returned from a string of injuries across the opening weeks of the 2020-21 campaign.

“I thought Aribo really flexed his muscles and showed he’s back. He’s had a real tough start to the season with a big injury – probably the first of his career – and then a bit of an illness which held him back,” Gerrard told club website.

“He’s gone through the gears in the last three or four weeks and he looks close to being back to his best which is really pleasing.

“The through ball, the weight, to see it with the vision. Normally Glen Kamara tries to check back and pass that, but he wiped his nose and finished it away.

“I’m pleased for Glen because he could have felt sorry for himself after the weekend, but I thought he was outstanding all night."

Aribo boasts of four goals and two assists in 18 appearances across all tournaments for the 54-time Scottish first-tier League Championships winners this season.

The 24-year-old will hope to be involved when the Gers welcome to the Ibrox Stadium on Boxing Day, and ahead of that fixture, the legend said: "We will get the players recovered and we will see our families and enjoy our Christmas dinner.

“I'm pleased the supporters can enjoy their Christmas Day and hopefully stay safe and enjoy it with their families at home.

“Then Christmas night, we get back to work. We'll have a short, sharp session on Christmas night and our full focus will be on Hibs as it is such an important fixture."

Rangers will be looking to maintain their lead at the top of ’s topflight following a blistering start to the new campaign.