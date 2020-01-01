'Are you sure?' - Arsenal keeper Martinez tried to put off Liverpool's Van Dijk before Community Shield shoot-out

The Gunners stopper had a cheeky message for the Reds defender prior to the shoot-out

goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez brashly tried to put off captain Virgil van Dijk prior to their 5-4 penalty shootout victory in the Community Shield on Saturday.

After the match finished deadlocked at 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium, Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang went with his Reds counterpart Van Dijk for the coin toss to see who would take the first penalty during the shootout.

Both 'keepers for each team - Martinez for Arsenal and Liverpool's Alisson - also viewed the flip with the referee alongside their team captains.

With Liverpool winning the toss, Van Dijk chose for the Reds to take the penalty and Martinez decided to engage in friendly banter questioning the Dutch defender's decision.

"You sure? Are you sure?" Martinez asked Van Dijk, while Aubameyang can be seen trying to hide a smirk.

Martinez had the last laugh in the penalty shootout, as Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster slammed his shot off the cross bar in the only miss to give the Gunners their second trophy in a month - having won the on August 1.

Aubameyang put Arsenal ahead in the match after only four minutes with a stunning curling strike before Takumi Minamino forced an equaliser with 17 minutes left on the clock.

Martinez also engaged in mind games towards the Reds players during the shootout, most notably when youngster Curtis Jones stepped up to the spot.

The Argentine goalkeeper's future at the Emirates is in doubt - with Bernd Leno locked in as the club's No.1 - and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted that nothing was certain and Martinez could leave the club.

"We are in the market but there is a lot of speculation," Arteta said after the Community Shield victory.

"Emi has shown in the last few months what he's capable to do for this football club, I am convinced he has the level to play for us consistently at that level, he showed that today in a final.

"I cannot stop the speculation or what people write about us."

Arsenal will start their Premier League campaign on September 12 at newly-promoted , while Liverpool will host Championship winners the following day.