Appie Nouri: My little brother who was ready to conquer the world

Napoli midfielder Amin Younes discusses his relationship with the former Ajax starlet whose career was cut short in tragic circumstances

Abdelhak Nouri woke up from his coma in March 2020, two years and nine months after tragically suffering a cardiac arrest during a friendly match against . The former youth player sleeps, eats and smiles, his brother recently revealed on Dutch television. Touching news in difficult times – especially for Amin Younes. In a guest article for Goal and Spox, the midfielder remembers the guy who was much more than a normal team-mate to him.

Amsterdam. July 2015. I had just left for the first time in my professional career to search for a new challenge. A big challenge. At a big club. Ajax.

I would be lying if I told you everything turned out fine immediately. I had to deal with an annoying muscle injury in the beginning, I didn’t know the city and I had problems speaking the new language. But all these concerns disappeared much faster than I had expected, because I had wonderful team-mates who received me warmly and made me familiar with my new home.

Team-mates like Abdelhak Nouri.

Appie, how everybody in the club called him, was just 18 years old when I came to Ajax. Almost still a child. But at Ajax it’s not like the youth players have to freeze in awe of anything or anybody. Least of all those youth players who were making their way to the first team back then.

Appie was part of the highly-talented group with Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Donny van de Beek. Off the pitch they were inseparable. And on the pitch they were unbelievably good. Everyone who did not have tomatoes as eyes knew it: These kids can make it to the top one day. After my training I often watched games of Jong Ajax, the reserve team, and I was surprised watching them. Especially Appie. He made the difference with his ball control, his dribbling skills and the way he anticipated the game. Seeing him in our training sessions I just thought: Man, this guy is getting better and better!

Appie was a big talent. A rising star. Ready to conquer the world.

But the real beauty with him was not what he did on the pitch. It was what he did off the pitch. He was not one who looked at his mobile phone or put on his headphones straight away as many young players do today. He was open minded. Loquacious. Eager to learn. He absorbed everything you told him – obsessed with the dream to make it to the top.

The two of us built a close relationship quickly, not least of all because of our religion. Together with Anwar El Ghazi, another Muslim in our team back then, we often prayed in the dressing room. And when we had Ramadan during a training camp in 2016, we always met after sunset in one of our hotel rooms to eat together. These were great feasts, really!

I just liked Appie as a person from the first day.

He was a humble person that I rarely saw in a team-mate before. This is due to his childhood and his education. As a son of Moroccan immigrants, he did not grow up in the most noble district of Amsterdam. His parents taught him to always be kind to other people around him and to be satisfied with little. His older brother Mohammed once showed me the football ground which Appie played on as a kid. It was a shabby pitch. But Appie didn’t care about that. During the training sessions at Ajax I realised how much joy playing football gives to him. And after his strong performances in the 2016-17 season, when we reached the final of the , I was sure: Nothing can stop this guy.

Unfortunately, I was wrong. Unfortunately, July 8th, 2017, happened.

It feels like it was yesterday. A few days after I’d won the Confed Cup with Germany, I went to my home country Lebanon with my father to recharge my batteries. I remember when I opened the live scores on my mobile phone to check how we were getting along against Werder Bremen. And then suddenly it was leaked that something terrible happened to Appie. At first, I thought he suffered from weakness due to Ramadan or because it was just too hot on that day. But a few hours later, Dennis Bergkamp called me and asked me to come to the training camp in as soon as possible.

The journey to Austria was a nightmare for me. I was so scared and prayed for my little brother who was just 20 years old. When I arrived at the training camp – I was the only player back late – and went to the meeting room, I only saw petrified faces. The team doctor informed us about what had happened to Appie. Many of us broke down in tears immediately. It was hell. Especially for his three closest childhood friends Frenkie, Matthijs and Donny because they knew Appie better than I, El Ghazi and all the others. At first, there was nothing but an incredible emptiness.

I wasn’t able to realise what happened. At that moment I still had this amazing football player in my mind, the player with the shirt number 34 who had all the doors open for him. The big talent. The rising star.

Today Appie isn’t it anymore. He will never play again. But us, his friends, we shall never forget him. I wear his number 34 at my current club to show my respect for him. To remember all those beautiful moments we had together every day. Since the tragedy of July 8th, 2017, I visited his family time and again and I know he is in the best hands. His parents and siblings handle the situation in an outstanding manner. I’m already looking forward to the next visit. And who knows, maybe one day Appie will recognise me again and we will laugh together like we did in the past.

I hope so. I pray for it. For Appie. The lively kid. The dreamer from the street. My little brother.