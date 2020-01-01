'Appalling!' - Neville fumes at Man Utd over lack of transfers & tells them to urgently sign three players

The former Red Devils right-back has urged his old club to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the transfer market before it's too late

Gary Neville has voiced his frustration at over a lack of transfers and told them to urgently sign three players.

United have been among the lowest spenders in the Premier League this summer, with Donny van de Beek's £35 million ($45m) move to Old Trafford from the only piece of business the club have been able to get over the line to date.

star Jadon Sancho has long been mooted as the Red Devils' primary transfer target, but Goal has reported that they have yet to submit a formal bid for the winger , with the German outfit thought to be holding out for a €120 million (£108m/$142m) fee.

The likes of Harry Kane, Alex Telles, Jack Grealish, Ousmane Dembele, Edinson Cavani and Luka Jovic have also been linked with moves to United, but it remains to be seen whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be able to add any more new players to his ranks before the October 5 deadline.

While , , , and have all strengthened significantly, United have so far been unable to finalise deals amid the financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis, leaving supporters exasperated and disillusioned.

The Red Devils have kicked off their latest Premier League campaign with a surprise defeat to and an unconvincing win over , with pressure beginning to build on Solskjaer as he bids to end the club's three-year wait for major silverware.

Neville cannot understand why his former employers have been so quiet in the market in comparison to their main rivals, and has highlighted three key positions that must be reinforced in order to avoid another season of mediocrity.

"It’s appalling that in this market which is probably the easiest in PL history to get transfers done that United haven’t done more yet!" the United legend wrote on Twitter .

"They must get Ole a CB, LB and forward pre-deadline! The others are managing to get things over the line why not United!"

After being accused of pressuring the club into panic buying by one of his followers, Neville added: "They’ve needed these positions filling for 12 months, had a national lockdown to regroup and re-set and ample time to manoeuvre deals to a conclusion."

Solskjaer will hope that another meeting with Brighton at the Amex Stadium in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night can provide a timely distraction for fans amid the ongoing transfer speculation surrounding the club.

A second-string United side beat Luton Town 3-0 in the third round last week, and the Norwegian boss will be expected to ring the changes once again with one eye on a crucial Premier League clash with Tottenham at Old Trafford on Sunday.