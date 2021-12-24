Anti-vaxxers after Shearer show up at wrong address in botched protest

An anti-vaccine group attempted to stage a protest outside the home of former Premier League striker Alan Shearer on Thursday but showed up at the wrong residence.

The incident comes after Shearer had participated in a Premier League video aimed at encouraging people to book a Covid-19 vaccine appointment.

The group meant to serve "legal papers" with "the truth" at "Alan Shearer’s f*cking house”.

What happened?

First, Shearer appeared in the following Premier League video campaign.

It’s been great having fans back in the stadium this season, and we all want it to remain that way



The best way to protect ourselves and others is to get vaccinated



If you live in the UK and are aged 18+, you can book online or go to a walk in site without an appointment 💪 pic.twitter.com/JXw7QjNNoW — Premier League (@premierleague) December 17, 2021

Then, on Thursday, the anti-vaxx group attempted to respond with "legal papers" and demonstrate against him.

Following Alan Shearer's appearance in an ad in support of Covid booster jabs, a group of anti-vaccine activists turn up outside what they believe to be his house to serve him bogus "legal" notices that have absolutely no basis in law.pic.twitter.com/dyiOxvqL9j — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) December 23, 2021

What has been said?

“Everyone is going to get this, every celebrity, sick of yous," said one of the demonstrators in the video. "Just causing more trouble for us, lies, all lying.

“That’s the truth in that letterbox there, in Alan Shearer’s f*cking house.”

In response, Shearer's Match of the Day co-host Gary Lineker wrote: “Wrong house, wrong cause, all kinds of wrong.”

Wrong house, wrong cause, all kinds of wrong. https://t.co/tq30NDRhhL — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) December 23, 2021

