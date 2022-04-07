Anichebe: Upset Ex-Nigeria striker denies calling for Lampard sacking at Everton

Victor Anichebe has denied reports he called for the sacking of Frank Lampard as Everton manager.

Despite leading 2-1 at Turf Moor thanks to Richarlison’s first-half brace, the Toffees suffered a 3-2 defeat to Burnley in Wednesday’s Premier League encounter.

The result left the Goodison Park giants close to relegation waters.

After the loss against Sean Dyche’s side, the former Nigeria international went on social media to express his frustrations about his former side’s current predicament.

A sect of the media quoted him as saying he called for the removal of the Chelsea legend while suggesting Sam Allardyce as an instant replacement.

However, the 33-year-old went on Instagram to denounce the claims, insisting that his messages were misconstrued.

Ex-Nigeria striker #VictorAnichebe has denied reports that he called for the sack of Frank #Lampard as Everton boss 👇 pic.twitter.com/SLrxcVjEki — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) April 7, 2022

“I wasn’t even gonna speak on this but I genuinely can’t stand some media. I didn’t call for Lampard to be sacked,” Anichebe wrote on his Instagram story.

“Also, let’s think about this for a moment…who the fu**k am I to call for anyone to get sacked? I have no influence nor does opinion matter.

“I posted the same Allardyce picture weeks ago as I find him on the phone funny because any team that’s in trouble he gets linked to [those who follow me know this already] anyway, the reactions were funny [e.g rather go down with dignity] so I posted it again.

“Then I said something needs to change. How does that mean that Lamps should be sacked? Change of mentality, training change, change of style. I’m not a manager, how do I know?”

Considered one of the most promising young players of his generation after breaking into Everton’s first team from the club’s youth academy, Anichebe’s promising career slowed down following a string of injuries.

After seven seasons at Goodison Park where he recorded 18 goals in 131 appearances, the Nigerian was shipped out to West Bromwich Albion before heading to Sunderland after three seasons at the Hawthorns.

Relegation for the Black Cats saw the ex-Nigeria international join second-tier Chinese outfit Beijing Enterprises in 2017 before quitting the club a year later.

Everton would be hoping to return to winning ways when they host Manchester United on Saturday.