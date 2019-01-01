Andre Ayew’s Swansea City suffer fourth Championship home loss of the season

The Swans failed to make home advantage count once again, losing this time to the Lions

Andre Ayew’s were condemned to a fourth Championship loss at Liberty Stadium this season, after going down 1-0 to on Saturday afternoon.

The 29-year forward was actively involved during the international break with , the West Africans claiming 2-0 and 1-0 wins over and Sao Time and Principe respectively in the 2021 Africa Cup Nations qualifiers.

He was sadly on the losing end this time with Jed Wallace's 65th-minute strike making the difference in the game.

Swansea have further fallen down to sixth on the log as a result of the loss and are now five points away from automatic promotion and seven behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Article continues below

Ayew was on all game and had two shots (one on target and one off-target), two dribbles, 56 touches and 27 accurate passes (81.8%).

The 29-year old was also impressive defensively, contributing three tackles and three clearances.

Swansea have fared better away from home where they remain unbeaten, and will next be at John Smith's Stadium in three days’ time to take on 19th-placed .