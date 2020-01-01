Andre Ayew: In-form Ghana ace wants to do more than just score goals for Swansea City

The 30-year-old wants to have more of an impact on the Jack Army's push for elite division football

talisman Andre Ayew believes his influence on the team must go beyond simply finding the back of the net as the club continues their chase for Premier League promotion.

The attacker has become a key element in the Jack Army's quest, having become the most trusted source of goals at Liberty Stadium.

Last season, he netted 16 times in 46 Championship outings to finish the term as his team's top scorer and most outstanding player. This campaign, he continued just where he left off as he currently stands as the club's top scorer, with six goals in 14 appearances.

“I know I must help the team and have a style of play that's not just about scoring goals; it's about trying to help the team to play better football," Ayew said, as reported by his club's official website.

“I think we're doing well. It's very important for me to try and be as complete as I can be.

"If I can get goals, that's the icing on the cake, but it's important to play our game.

“The gaffer and the players trust in each other and we have the freedom to play our game."

Swansea are looking forward to bouncing back with a win in Saturday's home match against Luton Town following a 2-1 defeat to on Wednesday.

The Jack Army are currently seventh on the league table after matchday 15.

“You cannot go through a season such as this without losing games or having disappointment but, if you react right, you can make sure those feelings do not last long,” Ayew added.

“We need to keep going because this league is long and hard. We're a squad who want to do something big this year. To do that, we need to learn how to deal with frustrating situations like this.

“We need to stay calm, realise what we did good and bad, and prepare for Saturday and look to make it count.

"It’s about sticking together and standing by each other, because that’s what the best teams do."

Last season, Swansea came close to securing a Premier League return as they reached the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs.