Andre Ayew: Swansea City boss Steve Cooper provides fitness update on Ghana captain

The Jack Army boss provides fresh information on the 30-year-old who pulled out of the Black Stars' Afcon 2022 qualifying trip to Sudan

manager Steve Cooper has calmed worries over the fitness of attacker Andre Ayew ahead of Saturday’s Championship meeting with United.

The 30-year-old sustained an injury while on international duty with Ghana last week, cutting short his stay with the Black Stars and forcing him out of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying matchday four away clash with Sudan. The captain’s absence was sorely missed as CK Akonnor’s outfit slumped to a 1-0 loss in Omdurman, their first defeat of the qualifying group.

He was reported to be facing four weeks on the sidelines after his impromptu departure from the Ghana camp, just a few days after scoring a double to ensure a 2-0 home triumph in the first encounter with the Sudanese.

Swansea are set to face Rotterdam United in gameweek 12 at Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

“Andre and Marc came back early from international duty, that was precautionary more than anything else,” Cooper told pressmen ahead of Sunday's league fixture, his club's official website has reported.

“Obviously we have had a busy schedule and they have played every minute of every league game up until now.

“They then went into a full-on international camp, so they are naturally going to be tired and, like everybody, going to be at risk of fatigue.

“From fatigue you can start feeling some strain and muscle soreness, so they came back early as a precaution.

“They are doubts for the weekend, but we haven’t made a final call on it as yet.”

Ayew has been key for Swansea's quest for Premier League promotion.

This season, the former Olympique man has made 11 Championship appearances so far, scoring on five occasions. His goal haul puts him up as the club's top scorer so far this term.

The situation is not any different from last season when he hit 16 goals in 46 league outings for the Jack Army, propelling the side to the promotion play-off semi-final.

His exploits earned him the top scorer and most valuable player prizes at the club's end of season awards gala.